JUST (JST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61.11 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $137.02 million and $61.11 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00137818 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00178940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00868938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.31 or 1.00441705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

