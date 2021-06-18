JustBet Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $487,281.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

