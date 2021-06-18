K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 4%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 89,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 247,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 target price on K9 Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

