K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 1,929,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

KNTNF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 209,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,857. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61.

KNTNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

