Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

