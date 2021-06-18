Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $83,537.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00140455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00179949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.00898489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,733.42 or 1.00097951 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

