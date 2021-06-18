Keep4r (KP4R) Market Capitalization Achieves $366,361.85

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $366,361.85 and $21,653.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00012247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

