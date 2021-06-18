Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.49 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.