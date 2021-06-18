Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:APTV opened at $151.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

