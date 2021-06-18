Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

