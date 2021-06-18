Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $17.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 203,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,948. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

