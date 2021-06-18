Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.58

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.58 and traded as high as C$151.03. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$148.35, with a volume of 53,412 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$197.78.

The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.55.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

