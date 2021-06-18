King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $242,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 709.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

NYSE:TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

