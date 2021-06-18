King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.