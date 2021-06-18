King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,500 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.07 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

