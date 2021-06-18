Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $112,006.64 and $52,246.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 84.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00136357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00181449 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,467.24 or 0.99970384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00857565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

