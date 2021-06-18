Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Shares of KC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. 8,761,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,434. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -40.52.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

