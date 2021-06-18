Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $101.80.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.