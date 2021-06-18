Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.