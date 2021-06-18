KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.61 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $25.10 or 0.00066876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $195.35 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00177659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00870120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.49 or 1.00393007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

