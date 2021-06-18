KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.42.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

