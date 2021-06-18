Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

