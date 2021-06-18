Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $90,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT opened at $269.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

