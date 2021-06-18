Korea Investment CORP Has $54.85 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $54,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

