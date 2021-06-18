Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $68,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

