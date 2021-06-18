Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KOSS stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a P/E ratio of 478.00 and a beta of -2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

