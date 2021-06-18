Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kubota presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99. Kubota has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

