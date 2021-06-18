KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

KSHB opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. Analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

