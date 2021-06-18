L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.74.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

