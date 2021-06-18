Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

