Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.