Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $52.35

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.35, but opened at $51.01. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.