Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.70.

LB opened at C$43.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

