Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LFTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 163,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,930. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.