LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.98

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 1199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

