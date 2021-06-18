Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.91 and last traded at $103.85. Approximately 34,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,157,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.