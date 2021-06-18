Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.28.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $94.65 on Monday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.