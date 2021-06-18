Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,400 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.