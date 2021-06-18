Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 4,400 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
