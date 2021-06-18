Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LXP opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

