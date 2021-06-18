Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.72.

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,107. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

