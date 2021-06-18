Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.72.
NASDAQ LI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,107. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
