Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

LSI opened at $106.70 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

