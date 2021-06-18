Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 990,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.39.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

