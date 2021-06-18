Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.
NASDAQ LSPD traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 990,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.39.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
