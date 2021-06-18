Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,095.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $3,095.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00928453 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,333.00 or 0.99247647 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,124,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.