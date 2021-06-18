Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 34,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.