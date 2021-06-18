Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $15,675,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,351. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

