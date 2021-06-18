Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 842,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000. Cumulus Media comprises about 2.0% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CMLS remained flat at $$11.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,839. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.