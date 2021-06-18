Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 10,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

