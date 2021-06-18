Littlejohn & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of PFDRU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,857. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

