Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIOTU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,254. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.