Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.9 days.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

